Management report





Consolidated net sales for Q3 2020 were € 2.51 million from continuing operations (Q3 2019: € 3.34 million from continuing operations). The sales revenue of the Group`s main business segment, fibreboard, for Q3 2020 were € 2.48 million (Q3 2019: € 3.06 million). The main reason for this drop in sales was due to the closure of the Püssi factory in March 2020, which came about as a result of the loss of orders from customers within the display board industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furniture retail sales revenue for Q3 2020 were € 0 thousand, the decrease in sales (compared to Q3 2019: € 265 thousand) was due to the Group exiting the furniture retail segment earlier this year, with some remaining stock sales taking place during Q1 and Q2 2020. Rental and property development sales, includes the resale of utilities, in Q3 2020 were € 36 thousand (Q3 2019: € 32 thousand). Revenue from rental and property development increased due to more tenants being secured for the premises in Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu.

Group EBITDA for Q3 2020 was positive € 366 thousand from continuing operations (Q3 2019: € 120 thousand from continuing operations), of which the fibreboard division EBITDA was positive € 370 thousand (Q3 2019: positive € 152 thousand). After depreciation and interest, group net profit for Q3 2020 was € 183 thousand from continuing operations (Q3 2019 net loss of € 671 thousand from continuing operations). The main reason for the loss in the Q3 2019 was the extraordinary loss of € 540 thousand received from the sale of the subsidiary Skano Furniture Factory OÜ.

The Group`s consolidated EBITDA has improved compared to the same period last year, the main reason being the much improved performance of the fibreboard division. The closure of the Püssi fibreboard factory enabled us to switch the Püssi factory construction sector orders to our Pärnu factory, and we started a 4th shift in Pärnu in April 2020 as a result thereof. The Pärnu factory is now running all the time, except for a one-shift maintenance stop every month. This has led to increased machine utilisation, and gross margin for Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ has therefore increased substantially, being 29% in Q3 2020 (from being 18% in Q3 2019).

Divisional review

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand € thousand Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 Continued operations Fibreboards production and sales 2,477 3,064 7,994 8,970 Furniture retail 0 265 55 1,126 Real Estate Management 36 32 148 48 Group transactions 0 (17) 0 (37) TOTAL from continued operations 2,512 3,344 8,197 10,108 Discontinued operations 0 262 0 1,215 TOTAL 2,512 3,606 8,197 11,323

Profit by business segments



€ thousand € thousand Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 370 152 458 188 Furniture retail (0) (95) (39) (134) Real Estate Management 1 14 (2) 30 Group transactions (5) 49 (13) 100 TOTAL EBITDA 366 120 403 184 Depreciation 135 176 422 492 TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 231 (57) (19) (308) Net financial costs 49 615 139 744 NET PROFIT/ LOSS 183 (671) (158) (1,052) Discontinued operations 0 (29) 0 (271) TOTAL 183 (700) (158) (1,324)

NORDIC FIBREBOARD Ltd: Fibreboard sales

Fibreboard sales in Q3 2020 were € 2.48 million, which are 19% lower than in the same period last year (2019: € 3.06 million). We sold our products to customers in 19 countries during Q3 2020. The main reason for the drop in sales was the loss of display board customers, boards for this sector was produced in the Püssi factory, which we closed in March 2020. However, sales to our customers within the construction sector in our main northern European markets have been stable. Finland, our largest market accounted for 27% of total fibreboard sales this year (up from being 26% of total sales in 9M in 2019).In the Q3 2020 compared to the Q3 2019, we recorded sales growth in the next large markets for us, these being Denmark and Estonia, while we recorded sales decline in markets further afield mainly due to the negative effect in many such markets caused by the corona virus.

By adding a 4th shift in our Pärnu production, and thus achieving full machine utilisation, has led to a strong increase in Fibreboard’s gross margin from being 18% in Q3 2019 to now reaching 29% in Q3 2020. Overhead costs for Q3 2020 was down 16% compared to Q3 2019, and EBITDA for Q3 2020 was thus positive € 370 thousand (15% of sales in Q3 2020), compared to Q3 2019 EBITDA positive € 152 thousand.

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand € thousand Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 European Union 2,003 2,291 6,693 6,620 Russia 360 417 934 1,169 Asia 62 157 140 400 Middle East 10 34 55 160 Africa 8 122 96 421 Other 32 43 77 200 TOTAL 2,477 3,064 7,994 8,970

SKANO FURNITURE: retail sales

There was no retail sales revenue of furniture in the Q3 2020 (2019 Q3 € 265 thousand). However, this business has been closed down, as earlier informed, and the sales recorded in 9 months 2020 was from some remaining stock.

RETAIL SALES BY COUNTRIES

€ thousand € thousand Number of stores Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 Estonia 0 162 55 783 0 3 Latvia* 0 40 0 125 0 0 Lithuania* 0 63 0 218 0 0 TOTAL 0 265 55 1,126 0 3

* Latvian and Lithuanian stores were closed on 30.09.2019

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: real estate management

Rental income, including the resale of utilities, was € 36 thousand in Q3 2020 (2019 Q3 € 32 thousand). The company’s expenses consist of operating expenses and expenses related to the ongoing detail plan project, which resulted in positive EBITDA of € 1 thousand for Q3 2020 (2019 Q3 positive € 14 thousand). Real Estate Management net profit in Q3 2020 were € 1 thousand (2019 Q3: loss € 8 thousand).

The reason for the change in EBITDA and net profit/loss is the change in the accounting policies for investment properties adopted at the end of 2019, where instead of the measured cost, investment properties were recognized in the balance sheet at fair value.

OUTLOOK

Nordic Fibreboard Ltd

The order book from our traditional customers in our largest markets in northern Europe remains strong, although it is very difficult to predict what will happen in the future due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nordic Fibreboard Ltd recorded net loss in October 2020 of € 27 thousand, such loss was mainly the result of the factory’s planned 2 week stoppages in early October. The production workers did not take their annual 2 week holiday during summer due to large order backlog we had at that time, instead it was moved to the early part of October. Thus, Pärnu factory’s output in October was reduced as a result thereof, which impacted sales negatively, and thus resulted in the aforementioned net loss of € 27 thousand.

Next planned production holiday will take place in latter part of December which will also affect negatively compared to the results achieved during Q3 when there were no production holiday.

Pärnu Riverside Development

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu.

PEOPLE

On the 30th of September 2020, the Group employed 99 people (compared to 128 people as of 30.09.2019 from continuing operations). The average number of personnel in Q3 2020 was 94 (Q3 2019: 123 from continuing operations). The reason for the decline in the number of employees compared to the same quarter last year is the closure of a factory in Püssi in March this year.

For nine months of 2020, wages and salaries with taxes amounted to € 1.6 million from continuing operations (nine months 2019: € 1.9 million from continuing operations). Payments made to management board members of all group companies including all subsidiaries with relevant taxes were € 158 thousand during 9M 2020 and € 148 thousand during 9M 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



€ thousand Income statement Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 Revenue 2,512 3,344 8,197 10,108 EBITDA 366 120 403 184 EBITDA margin 15% 4% 5% 2% Operating profit 231 (57) (19) (308) Operating margin 9% (2%) (0%) (3%) Net profit 183 (671) (158) (1,052) Net margin 7% (20%) (2%) (10%) Discontinued operations 0 (29) 0 (271) TOTAL NET PROFIT 183 (700) (158) (1,324) Statement of financial position 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 Total assets 7,753 9,045 9,418 10,307 Return on assets (2%) (12%) (11%) (3%) Equity 1,414 1,542 1,606 2,901 Return on equity (11%) (73%) (66%) (12%) Debt-to-equity ratio 82% 83% 83% 72% Share 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 Last Price* 0.40 0.41 0.41 0.36 Earnings per share (0.04) (0.31) (0.23) (0.20) Price-earnings ratio (11.48) (1.32) (1.74) (1.81) Book value of a share 0.31 0.34 0.36 0.64 Market to book ratio 1.28 1.20 1.14 0.56 Market capitalization, € thousand 1,809 1,845 1,845 1,620 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total shares

Consolidated statement of financial positions

€ thousand 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) 4 7 44 Receivables and prepayments (Note 3) 1,008 1,394 1,781 Inventories (Note 4) 410 894 1,068 Total current assets 1,423 2,296 2,893 Investment property (Note 5) 1,126 1,121 816 Available-for-sale financial assets (Note 8) 418 397 378 Property, plant and equipment (Note 6) 4,777 5,212 5,306 Intangible assets (Note 7) 10 19 24 Total non-current assets 6,331 6,749 6,525 TOTAL ASSETS 7,753 9,045 9,418 Borrowings (Notes 9) 4,436 4,547 531 Payables and prepayments (Notes 10) 1,674 2,665 2,789 Short-term provisions (Note 11) 4 20 5 Total current liabilities 6,114 7,232 3,325 Long-term borrowings (Notes 9) 47 92 4,277 Long-term provisions (Note 11) 179 179 210 Total non-current liabilities 226 271 4,486 Total liabilities 6,340 7,503 7,811 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 12) 450 2,699 2,699 Share premium 0 364 364 Statutory reserve capital 0 288 288 Other reserves 114 84 75 Retained earnings (loss) 850 (1,894) (1,819) Total equity 1,414 1,542 1,606 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,753 9,045 9,418

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 Continued operations Revenue (Note 14) 2,512 3,344 8,197 10,108 Cost of goods sold (Note 15) 1,892 2,764 6,508 8,610 Gross profit 620 581 1,689 1,498 Distribution costs (Note 16) 282 460 1,015 1,317 Administrative expenses (Note 17) 126 156 430 410 Other operating income (Note 19) 22 2 24 24 Other operating expenses (Note 19) 3 23 287 103 Operating profit (loss) 231 (57) (19) (308) Finance income (Note 20) 4 0 41 0 Finance costs (Note 20) 53 614 179 744 Loss before income tax 183 (671) (158) (1,052) Corporate income tax 0 0 0 0 Net profit (loss) for the financial period from continuing operations 183 (671) (158) (1,052) Net profit (loss) for the period from discontinuing operations 0 (29) 0 (271) Net profit (loss) for the financial period 183 (700) (158) (1,324) Basic earnings per share (Note 13) 0.04 (0.16) (0.04) (0.29) Diluted earnings per share (Note 13) 0.04 (0.16) (0.04) (0.29)

Consolidated statement of cash flows





€ thousand 9M 2020 9M 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit (loss) (19) (308) Adjustments: Depreciation charge (Notes 5;6;7) 424 492 Profit/loss from disposal of fixed assets (Note 19) (21) 0 Write down of fixed assets (Note 6) 0 (747) Currency translation differences (1) 0 Profit/loss from disposal of available-for-sale financial assets (Notes 8) (21) 44 Non-monetary transactions: reserve for share option (Note 12) 29 29 Change in trade and other receivables (Note 3) 387 (1,038) Change in inventories (Note 4) 484 406 Change in trade and other payables (Note 10) (991) 741 Discontinued operations 0 933 Cash generated from operations 271 552 Interest payments (Note 20) (155) (167) Net other financial income and expense (1) (50) Net cash generated from operating activities 115 335 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Notes 6;7) (58) (87) Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Note 6;7) 24 0 Purchase of investment property (5) (20) Net cash used in investing activities (39) (107) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans received (Note 9) (4) (223) Loans received from related parties (Note 9) 475 223 Repayment of loans received from related parties (Note 9) (495) (193) Finance lease payments (Note 9) (50) (67) Change in overdraft (Note 9) (5) 22 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (79) (238) NET CHANGE IN CASH (3) (10) OPENING BALANCE OF CASH (Note 2) 7 54 CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH (Note 2) 4 44

Consolidated statement of changes in equity



€ thousand Share capital Share premium Statutory reserve capital Other reserves Retained earnings Total Balance at 31.12.2018 2,699 364 288 45 (496) 2,901 Share options 9M 2019 0 0 0 29 0 29 Net profit/loss for 9M 2019 0 0 0 0 (1,324) (1,324) Other comprehensive income for 9M 2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive profit/loss for 9M 2019 0 0 0 0 (1,324) (1,324) Balance at 30.09.2019 2,699 364 288 75 (1,819) 1,606 Balance at 31.12.2019 2,699 364 288 84 (1,894) 1,542 Share options 9M 2020 0 0 0 29 0 29 Retained earnings (2,250) (364) (288) 0 2,902 0 Net profit/loss for 9M 2020 0 0 0 0 (158) (158) Other comprehensive income for 9M 2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive profit/loss for 9M 2020 0 0 0 0 (158) (158) Balance at 30.09.2020 450 0 0 114 850 1,414

