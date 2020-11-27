Check out all the best Roomba 675 & 690 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring savings on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Roomba 675 & 690 deals are underway. Review the top offers on Roomba 600 series robovacs. Access the full selection of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Roomba 675 & 690 Deals:
Best Roomba Deals:
- Save up to 45% off on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to 34% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $200 on Roomba robot vacuums & robot mops at Target - save on iRobot smart cleaning products including the Roomba 675, e5, Braava Jet 230 robot mop & more
- Save up to 35% off on select Roomba robot vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, and more
- Save up to $100 on the iRobot Braava intelligent robot mop at Walmart - check live prices on iRobot Braava models including the Jet M6 that works with Google Home and is ideal for multiple rooms
- Save up to $100 on Braava robot mops at iRobot.com - check out iRobot deals on the Braava jet m6, 380t & jet 240 models
- Save up to 20% on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease (limited time deal)
