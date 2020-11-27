27.11.2020 5:00 pm



TULIKIVI CORPORATION

On 27 November 2020, Tulikivi Corporation signed a financing agreement with its finance providers concerning the 2020–2021 repayment programme in ratio to the finance providers’ exposures and the loan covenants given to the finance providers.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com