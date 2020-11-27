27.11.2020 5:00 pm
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
On 27 November 2020, Tulikivi Corporation signed a financing agreement with its finance providers concerning the 2020–2021 repayment programme in ratio to the finance providers’ exposures and the loan covenants given to the finance providers.
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com
Tulikivi Corporation
Juuka, FINLAND
Tulikivi Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: