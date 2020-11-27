New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Industrial Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, End-use Industry, Fit Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989529/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial workwear is defined as a type of protective clothing which helps to protect the wearer’s body from several fatalities and industrial hazards caused from chemicals, fires, oil and others.These forms of clothing’s also include special protective and functional clothing, which safeguards wearer from pollution and infection at the workplace.



Such type of clothing and apparels are generally composed of Nomex and Proban fabrics which are known for its heat and abrasion resistance. With the growing focus towards employee safety at workplace along with Introduction of innovative technologies in industrial workwear including ultra-lightweight and durable fabrics and ventilated designs for air ventilation inside the wearer’s body are some of the trend which is expected to proliferate the growth of industrial workwear market in Europe.



Based on end-use industry, the Europe industrial workwear market is categorized into oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, and others.In 2019, the others segment held the largest share of the Europe industrial workwear market.



The others segment of end-use industry includes mining, transportation, electrical, agriculture, food protection, military & law enforcement protection, painting protection, pharmaceutical & laboratory protection, sanitation under protection, nuclear protection, medical & healthcare, seafood processing, and others.The food industry is one of the major customers of protective workwear.



Safety shoes & boots, protective coveralls, masks, gloves, and other protective wear are used in processed food, dairy, bakery, and confectionery industries.Protective workwear provides comfort and protection to the workers in the food processing industry.



Safety workwear is a mandatory requirement in the mining industries. Protective workwear like hats, jackets, vests, pant, boot, gloves, accessories, eye and face protection, electronic hearing protection, shoes, and some other products are used in the mining industry to protect employees from injuries caused due to falling objects, chemical spill, electric shocks, as well as to prevent the workers from incidents including slip, trip and fall, punctures, fatigue, and cutting hazards. Industrial protective workwear is widely demanded in the laboratories of pharmaceutical industries while researching.



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materialsis one of the major industries in the world facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.Although, China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries,it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, and sales of various chemicals and materials industries. The overall market collapse due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the Europe industrial workwear market due to obstacles in supply chain and downturn in world economy

The Europe industrial workwear market is segmented into Germany, the UK, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe held the largest share of the Europe industrial workwear market, followed by Germany and France, in 2019.The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities and introduction of various initiatives and programs related to worker’s safety by the Government are expected to surge the product demand for protective and functional workwear over the forecast period.



3M Company, Ansell Ltd, Aramark, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fristads Kansas Group, Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Lindström Group and VF Corporation are amongthe major players in the Europe industrial workwear market.



The overall Europe industrial workwear market size has been derived on the back of both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe industrial workwear market.

