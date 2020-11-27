New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Receiver Type, Anti-Jamming Technique, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989528/?utm_source=GNW

GPS was initially developed with a prime focus on addressing military needs.



Military GPS/global navigation satellite system (GNSS) are now highly used in air, land, and sea navigation applications related to logistical support, force deployment, and vehicle navigation.Applications of these systems precisely include conducting search and rescue operations, cartography and survey, aerial refuelling, and precision guidance.



Signal jamming is a major limitation faced by GPS-based military operations.GPS jamming devices transmit signals in the same frequency as satellite navigation, resulting in the transmission of erroneous information about the location.



Jamming may also lead to the disruption of satellite transmissions. A few military applications such as GPS jammer location (JLOC) monitor GPS interference and provide threat detection alerts to military personnel on the field. Therefore, the growing signal jamming due to the use of GPS technology in military operations increases the demand of GPS anti-jamming systems, which drives the Europe GPS anti-jamming market. Formulation of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions is among the other factors that are expected to boost the GPS anti-jamming market in Europe.



Europe is a manufacturing hub for sectors such as automotive, transportation, aviation, construction, and energy and power.Due to the government imposed restrictions and lack of human resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of businesses across the region are facing financial challenges as they either need to suspend their operations or reduce their activities in a substantial manner.



European countries generate huge demand for GPS anti-jamming owing to the presence of a strong civil and military aviation sector, rail transportation system, and stringent safety regulations in various industries.The lockdown has adversely affected new industrial projects and investments in various European countries, which is, in turn, suppressing the demand for GPS anti-jamming systems in this region.



In addition, due to the restrictions on the supply of raw materials and electronic component from China and other countries across the world, players operating in the Europe GPS anti-jamming market are experiencing disruptions in manufacturing processes.



Based on receiver type, the military- and government-grade segment led the Europe GPS anti-jamming market in 2019.GPS systems are being widely used in military applications, and to protect these systems from interference and intentional jamming, GPS anti-jamming systems are also being widely deployed.



In general, GPS signals that reach the earth’s surface are weak and highly susceptible to interference from higher power radio frequency (RF) signals and thermal noises.In such cases, a cheap and small jammer can also disrupt unprotected GPS signal receiver for a wide range.



Hence, to prevent the use of harmful jammers by unwanted elements that disrupt military operations, European defense organizations and governments use GPS anti-jamming solutions which is driving the GPS anti-jamming market for Europe region.These solutions also facilitate reliable positioning, efficient timing, and communications.



The constant advancements in the GPS anti-jamming technology in terms of functionality, size, portability, power, and weight, to make system more efficient, drive the growth of the military and government grade GPS anti-jamming market across Europe.



The overall Europe GPS anti-jamming market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the GPS anti-jamming market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe GPS anti-jamming market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, GPS anti-jamming market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe GPS anti-jamming market. BAE SYSTEMS PLC; Cobham Limited; FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD; infiniDome Ltd.; L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; NovAtel Inc.; Raytheon Technologies; and Thales Groupare among the players operating in the Europe GPS anti-jamming market.

