Bid procedure, 2020-12-03
BondsSTADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5535, SE0013358413, 2025-09-17

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2512, SE0013877214, 2025-12-17

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11

 
Bid date2020-12-03
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)1590: 1200 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK

194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

5535: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

580: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

518: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2512: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK

146: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

 


Maximum 5500 mln in total
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)1590: 1200 mln SEK per bid

194: 1000 mln SEK per bid

5535: 1000 mln SEK per bid

580: 800 mln SEK per bid

518: 600 mln SEK per bid

2512: 300 mln SEK per bid

146: 600 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2020-12-07
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-11-27

