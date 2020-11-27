New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Grade, Distribution Channel, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989525/?utm_source=GNW

Egg white powder is a rich source of amino acids, calcium, and cholesterol-free protein.



Proteins are considered as building blocks to maintain the structure and functions of the human body.These biomolecules are made up of amino acids attached by peptide bonds in long chains.



There are 20 different kinds of amino acids linked together that determine the role of protein in the human body.Proteins play a key role in transporting molecules throughout the body by helping in cell repair and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria.



It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. Various studies show that protein-rich diet intake helps to gain muscle mass and strength, along with preventing muscle loss during weight management or weight loss program. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better and are at a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake boosts metabolism and results in the burning of excess calorie content, which further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. These benefits of protein are attracting consumers toward protein-rich food and beverages. This further creates a huge demand for egg white powder in Europe. Additionally, growing trend of veganism and vegetarian diet is further propelling the demand for egg white powder. Moreover, growing health and wellness trends among population has created a significant demand for functional food & beverages and dietary supplements over the past years, thereby boosting the demand for egg white powder. Growing use of egg white powder in personal care cosmetics industry is among the other factors expected to positively influence the growth of the egg white powder market in Europe.



In terms of distribution channel, the direct/ (B2B) segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Direct or B2B distribution channel involves one business making a commercial transaction with another.



B2B sales involve selling egg white powder directly to industries such as dietary supplements, food processing, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and personal care.These industries make bulk purchases of egg white powder, as they are used as a critical ingredient in the production of their products.



B2B sales have a high level of professionalism than B2C sales as it involves business transactions between the manufacturers.It helps the egg white powder manufacturers in making profits with less number of clients.



This implies that the B2B sellers of egg white powder focus on individual buyers in order to earn more profits. B2B business transactions help manufacturers of egg white powder build stronger and long term relationships that prove profitable in the future and proffer them many money-saving opportunities.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans.In Europe, as per the recent data, Russia has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases.



Other than this, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK have also been hit hard and are expected to suffer an economic dip due to lack of revenue from various industries.Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders.



This is anticipated to impact egg white powder market growth in Europe.



The overall Europe egg white powder market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe egg white powder market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe egg white powder market. Adriaan Goede BV, Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Interovo Egg Group BV, Kewpie Corporation, and Ovostar Union NV are among a few players operating in the Europe egg white powder market.

