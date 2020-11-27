New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Type ; Indication ; End User, and Country and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989520/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing number of cancer patients, emergence of market players operating in the cancer vaccines market and robust research and development activities are likely to be key factors driving the growth of the Europe cancer vaccines market. However, constant advancements in the manufacturing technology and time-consuming process for the production of a single vaccine are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



By country, the cancer vaccines market in Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy.Germany had the largest market share in the Europe cancer vaccine market in 2019.



Increasing need to diagnose and cure cancer, growing competition among the market players, high R&D investments, and government grants to research institutions to develop new therapies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Europe cancer vaccines market.



Based on technology, the Europe cancer vaccines market is further segmented into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector cancer vaccines.The recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Europe cancer vaccines market is further bifurcated into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines.Based on indication, the market is further segmented into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and other indications.



Based on end user, the market is further bifurcated into pediatrics and adults.



