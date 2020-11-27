New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Baby Finger Food Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989516/?utm_source=GNW

Organic baby finger foods are prepared from fruits and vegetables tahat are cultivated without the use of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals.



Organic and natural form of baby finger food has started gaining traction in the wake of alarming health issues and rising focus on healthy living.Rising use of organically grown fruits and vegetables in preparation of baby finger is expected to promote the growth of the market in Europe.



Companies, such as HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., distribute organic baby finger food worldwide. Apart from rise in population demanding healthier food options, rising disposable income has fuelled the demand for organic baby finger food. The well-established countries are specifically experiencing massive growth in demand for organic food. Availability of a wide variety of baby finger food is among the other factors expected to positively influence the growth of the Europe baby finger food market.



Based on distribution channel, the baby finger food market is segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, online and others.The hypermarket and supermarket segment dominated the Europe baby finger food market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Hypermarket and supermarket offer a broad range of products from different brands at one place with discounted prices compared to other distribution channels.Hypermarket and supermarket are self-service shops that offer different categories of products.



They are considered as a major distribution channel for the sales of baby finger food.The wide array of these products is placed at an eye-catching assortment on shelves of hypermarket and supermarket to attract customers.



Hypermarket and supermarket offer products of different brands in one place with affordable prices than other distribution channels. Also, different brands’ products are placed nearby to facilitate buyers to select suitable products in less time. Apart from this, factors such as hassle-free transactions, bulk purchasing, better services, and pleasant customer experience encourage buyers to shop from hypermarket and supermarket. The baby finger product manufacturers sell their products directly to the dealer or distributor, which is further supplied to the hypermarket and supermarket. The distributors at hypermarket and supermarket keep the assortment of a particular product as per consumer requirement and demand. It is also a convenient and cost-effective way for the new market players to promote their products through these channels. High footfall in hypermarket and supermarket makes it easy for the manufacturers to target their customer base. Furthermore, bulk delivery of products to these places minimizes the cost of operation for manufacturers, resulting in a high profit margin. The sales of baby finger food in hypermarket and supermarket are increasing by the day due to the increasing footfall at these places, especially from the middle-class buyers. The wide availability of baby finger food from various brands at a lower price has encouraged customers to buy baby finger food from hypermarket and supermarket.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans.In Europe, as per the recent data, Russia has recorded the highest number of COVID cases.



Other than this, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK have also been hit hard and are expected to suffer an economic hit due to the lack of revenue from various industries.Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders.



This is anticipated to adversely impact the market growth in Europe.



The overall Europe baby finger food market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe baby finger food market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe baby finger food market. Major players operating in the Europe baby finger food market include Hero Group; Little Dish; Nestlé, S.A.; Kraft-Heinz, Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Annabel Karmel Group Holdings Limited; HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG; Piccolo; Lotus Bakeries Corporate; and Dana Dairy Group.

