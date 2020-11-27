New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Automated Dispensing Systems Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis- By Operation ; Application ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989515/?utm_source=GNW





Presence of various domestic players, rise in awareness toward health and safety for reduction of medication errors, technological advancements, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of Europe automated dispensing systems market. However, problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as equipment breakdown and placing wrong program input are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



In the wake of the increasing incidence of deaths caused by medication errors, government agencies across the world have started encouraging hospitals and pharmacies to implement advanced technologies for dispensing accurate dosage of medicines to manage medical conditions effectively.

Hospitals are adopting advanced technologies such as automated dispensing systems to store, dispense, and track medicines to improve efficiency and patient safety.These systems enhance the efficiency of medication distribution and also minimize the medication errors in hospitals.



As the majority of geriatric population suffers from various chronic diseases, there is increase in the demand for advanced medication.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in Europe region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges showing a negative impact on market growth.Hence, it has negatively affected the medical equipment supply to the nation’s remote and middle-income countries.



Research institutes, Pharmaceutical, and Biotech companies are engaged in collaborative work to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

Based on operation, the Europe automated dispensing systems market is segmented into decentralized systems and centralized systems. The centralized systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, decentralized system is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Europe automated dispensing systems market is segmented into in-patient automated dispensing and out-patient automated dispensing. The in-patient automated dispensing segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the out-patient automated dispensing segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the Europe automated dispensing systems market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



