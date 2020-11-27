Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 27, 2020, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. accepted the delivery of two modern 14,000 TEU capable ship-to-shore cranes at GCT Vanterm in Burrard Inlet in the Vancouver Harbour. After travelling roughly 9,200 km or 5,000 nautical miles from Shanghai, the two cranes passed safely under the Lions Gate Bridge earlier this week and arrived at GCT Vanterm.

This advancement is part of GCT’s previously announced $160-million-dollar private sector investment to modernize and densify operations at GCT Vanterm. The arrival of the two cranes demonstrates GCT’s ongoing commitment to enabling smart capacity in the Vancouver gateway and Western Trade Corridor through British Columbia.

GCT has been an integral part of the Port of Vancouver’s growth for over a century and actively pursues sustainable approaches to our operations. We are proud of our success in decoupling business growth from emissions growth, and this investment is the latest upgrade that increases safety and minimizes operational impacts on the surrounding community.

GCT Vanterm’s two newly arrived ship-to-shore cranes will be among the most advanced in North America. Electrically powered, they feature regenerative drives that can provide power back into the grid and high-efficiency LED lighting. The cranes will reduce glare and light pollution along with features intended to reduce operational noise. The cranes have also been painted cloud-white colour to mitigate daytime skyline visibility.

The cranes, along with other equipment upgrades and process improvements, will improve safety for the workforce, increase terminal capability, and reduce equipment emissions by 55% - all within the same footprint.

“The delivery of these two modern cranes is one of many steps we are taking to increase capability and customer service in the most sustainable way possible to support BC’s climate objectives while creating well-paid jobs”, says Doron Grosman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Container Terminals Inc. “Global Container Terminals will continue to make private sector investments to ensure that Vancouver remains the port of choice and continues to be a competitive jurisdiction for transpacific trade.”

“As our government focuses on getting people through the pandemic and building a recovery that works for everyone, I'm pleased to see investments like this helping create new jobs and opportunities for people in a lower-carbon economy. By supporting good local jobs and reducing emissions, GCT is showing how industry can align with our CleanBC plan to grow their business and help build a cleaner, brighter future,” says B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, Ravi Kahlon

“As the Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, I understand how critical it is to ensure that companies invest in green infrastructure in the modernization of our ports. We must seize the economic opportunity that climate action presents and provide the world with the cleanest, most cutting-edge innovations – not just now, but for decades to come”, says Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

“We are thrilled to see this type of investment move forward in Vancouver. Ensuring that we have a strong supply chain is important now more than ever to deliver the necessary, and often life saving, goods that families and businesses in Vancouver – and all across Canada – rely on”, says Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. For over a century, GCT has sustainably grown with innovative technology and our industry-leading Global Commitment to the environment and community. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. These two West Coast terminals provide customers and ocean carriers with reliable and convenient access to all the major Asia-Pacific trade lanes.

Background:

Two of the five cranes on the vessel are destined for GCT Vanterm.

The remaining three cranes will continue to Oakland, California.

GCT Vanterm $160M investment to densify and modernize operations includes:

- Replacement of the following Container Handling Equipment with more efficient models:

Two Ship-To-Shore cranes

Ten (10) Rubber Tired Gantry cranes

Nineteen (19) Loaded or Empty Container Handlers

Forty (40) Tractor-Trailers

- Leasehold Improvements:

Replacement of the existing ship fendering systems, including replacement of ship bollards and fenders to accommodate larger vessels calling Port of Vancouver

Replacement and upgrade to the Maintenance Building infrastructure

Civil work improvements to accommodate the stacking of 5 high loaded containers

Upgrades to Terminal Operating System & Real-Time Positioning Systems

