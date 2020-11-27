Today Banimmo NV closed a 5-year private placement of Bonds for an amount of EUR 50 million.

The bonds, each with a denomination of EUR 100.000, bear a fixed coupon of 4.50% per annum.

The bonds will be issued on December 2nd 2020 and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Brussels under ISIN Code BE0002748292.

The net proceeds of the bond issue will be used by Banimmo NV to finance the current development projects in Ghent and Brussels and support the growth strategy through further development of the existing portfolio and future acquisitions. They will also contribute to the diversification of the financial resources and the reorganisation of the existing debt.

KBC Bank NV acted as sole book runner for this placement.

Laurent Calonne, CEO: "Since the entry of Patronale Life in the capital and the appointment of a new management, Banimmo has launched 3 major real estate projects in Ghent, Brussels and Louvain-la-Neuve. These projects, of which one has already successfully been sold, will fully focus on flexible, service-based and sustainable real estate, pursuant to Banimmo’s newly defined mission and strategy that we will unveil in the weeks to come”.

For more information, contact:

Banimmo SA Laurent Calonne Werner Van Walle

Bischoffsheimlaan 33 CEO Chairman of the Board of Directors

B-1000 Brussels laurent.calonne@banimmo.be Werner.VanWalle@patronale-life.be

T +32 2 710 53 11





On Banimmo

Banimmo is an important player in the transformation of tertiary real estate assets and the development of build-to-suit building that respond to the needs and strict criteria of investors-users and tenants.

The current real estate portfolio comprises approximately 38,459 m² of developed surfaces and a reserve of ca. 281,000 m² of development potential.

