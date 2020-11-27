New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Receiver Type, Anti-Jamming Technique, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989502/?utm_source=GNW

Usually, GPS in UAV determines the relative positioning and velocity of the vehicle.



In addition, aerial views obtained by GPS signals allow police departments to assess the crime or post-accident scenes.Also, in law enforcement, UAVs are used in search and rescue operations, suspect investigations, and crowd monitoring.



Apart from police departments, first responders are also increasingly using UAVs.Therefore, owing to the increasing use of GPS-based UAVs, players operating in the GPS anti-jamming market in APAC focus on the launch of innovative solutions.



The demand for UAVs is likely to increase in the future on the back of their benefits in vehicle positioning and velocity determination, crowd monitoring, rescue operations, and crime scenes assessment, which would continue to drive the GPS anti-jamming market in APAC.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected APAC countries, especially China and India.Due to the presence of many developing countries, positive economic outlook, large number of companies, and favorable government policies, APAC is one of the crucial regions for the growth of the GPS anti-jamming market.



Also, factors such as growing urbanization and industrialization in developing countries and increasing investments in military and civilian infrastructure developments across the region offer lucrative growth opportunities to the GPS anti-jamming market players.However, the COVID-19 outbreak is causing huge disruptions in the growth of the various sectors across APAC.



The imposition of lockdown in China is disrupting the global supply chain activities, thereby hampering manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of multiple products and services in the region which has also affected the GPS anti-jamming market growth in the country. Due to transport restrictions in various countries, leading to workforce unavailability, industrial activities and new projects are experiencing a sharp decline, thereby affecting the APAC GPS anti-jamming market growth.

Based on application, the surveillance and reconnaissance segment led the APAC GPS anti-jamming market in 2019.Due to continuously changing security conditions and uncertain geopolitical circumstances among various countries in APAC, there is an increasing demand for superior surveillance and reconnaissance systems to gather intelligence for conducting successful military operations which has affected the GPS anti-jamming market in a positive way.



The advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data due to their advantages such as more reliability and better performance etc. are driving the growth of superior systems for the surveillance and reconnaissance applications. In addition, the use of UAVs is growing rapidly in both military and commercial applications to gather information related to surveying and mapping, reconnaissance, surveillance, geophysics exploration, and spatial information. Hence, the high adoption of GPS anti-jamming systems for safeguarding GPS devices in planes, UAVs, and other surveillance and reconnaissance applications would drive the GPS anti-jamming market in APAC in the coming years.

The overall APAC GPS anti-jamming market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the APAC GPS anti-jamming market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the APAC GPS anti-jamming market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, GPS anti-jamming market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC GPS anti-jamming market. BAE SYSTEMS PLC; Cobham Limited; FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD; infiniDome Ltd.; L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; NovAtel Inc.; Raytheon Technologies; and Thales Group are among the players operating in the GPS anti-jamming market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989502/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001