Demand for cancer vaccines is expected to increase in the forecast period due to factors such as growing incidences of human papillomavirus infections, implementation of prophylactic cancer vaccines, rising government support and heavy investments in the development of cancer vaccines, launch of new cancer vaccines, and continuous developments in cancer vaccines. However, advancements in manufacturing technology and a time-consuming process for the development of a single cancer vaccine are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific cancer vaccines market is further segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. APAC accounted for over 18.86% of the global cancer vaccines market in 2019 due to a large population of cancer patients, increasing number of research studies, growing support by government, and increasing number of startups and biotech companies across the region.



Based on technology, the Asia Pacific cancer vaccines market is further segmented into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector cancer vaccines.The recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Asia Pacific cancer vaccines market is further bifurcated into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines.Based on indication, the market is further segmented into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and other indications.



Based on end user, the market is further bifurcated into pediatrics and adults.



The World Health Organization (WHO), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with company websites such as Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are a few primary and secondary sources referred when preparing the report on the Asia Pacific cancer vaccines market.

