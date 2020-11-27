New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Browser Isolation Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989493/?utm_source=GNW

Arousing demand for browser isolation software due to BFSI sector is anticipated to bolster the growth of APAC browser isolation software market.The BFSI sector is among the leading industries to incorporate technologically advanced solutions.



Its growth is directly related to the advancement and progress of the information technology industry.Due to the large customer base as well as the availability of sensitive financial information of customers, the BFSI sector is at high risk of data breaching and cyber-attacks.



Also the regular use of internet banking solutions has massively expanded the risk of cyber-attacks in BFSI sector.Due to all these threats and theft related problems the BFSI sector is inclined toward investing in the web browser security software across the APAC region.



Browser isolation software market provides advanced software restricts any malware, phishing, or impersonation attacks on respective database and accounts of the customers thus increasing the security. Additionally, various micro-financial companies are also opting for the browser security software. Thus, the steps taken by BFSI sector to invest in browser security software solutions has eventually increased the demand of these security solutions and this is anticipated to boost the demand for web browser isolation software, thereby positively bolstering the browser isolation software market in APAC. Further, surge in cyber-security technology related investments is among the other factors expected to positively boost the browser isolation software market.



In terms of end-use industry, the BFSI segment led the APAC browser isolation software market in 2019.BFSI sectors have significantly transformed themselves and implemented technology to meet the requirements of all customers.



While considerable technological advancements have continuously outperformed organizational adaption, the BFSI sector has adapted faster.This transformation has enhanced the bottom-line, the security issues have also increased which led adoption of browser isolation software market.



The number of conventionally tried and tested methods of financial cybercrimes, such as network scanning, phishing, virus/malicious code, website intrusion and malware, and website defacements are rising constantly. Attributing to this fact, the BFSI industry players are increasingly investing on web browser security software, thereby substantially driving the growth of the APAC browser isolation software market.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a negative impact over APAC region.APAC is characterized by the presence of a large number of developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, huge population, and rising disposable income.



All these factors make APAC a major growth driving browser isolation software market.The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted on industries including browser isolation software market owing to the uncertainty in the supply chain and consumer demand.



The lockdown of various factories in China is affecting the supply chains and negatively impacting manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various products and services.China has recently emerged from a 2-month containment phase and moved into the mitigation stage; however, the economic growth is still declining due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19 outbreak.



The governments are taking drastic measures to reduce the effects of COVID-19 outbreak by announcing lockdowns, travel, and trade bans. All these measures are expected to have a negative impact on the adoption and growth of browser isolation, especially in the BFSI sector in 2020 and 2021. However, the increasing number of work from home population, the demand for security solutions will increase and will have positive impact on APAC browser isolation software market in near future.



The overall APAC browser isolation software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the browser isolation software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the APAC browser isolation software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with browser isolation software market participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC browser isolation software market. Bitdefender; Broadcom, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Cybernic; Ericom Software.; Menlo Security, Inc.; are among a few players operating in the APAC browser isolation software market.

