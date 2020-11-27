New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caustic Soda Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588280/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of PVC products and increasing demand from the alumina industry. In addition, increasing adoption of PVC products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The caustic soda market analysis include product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The caustic soda market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Membrane cell process

• Diaphragm cell process

• Mercury cell process



By Application

• Organic chemical products

• SDT

• Paper and pulp

• Aluminum

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing pulp and paper production as one of the prime reasons driving the caustic soda market growth during the next few years.



