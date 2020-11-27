New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041391/?utm_source=GNW

20 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial valves market in oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for more efficient valves and growing regulatory compliance requirements for safety and carbon emissions. In addition, rise in demand for more efficient valves is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial valves market in oil and gas industry market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The industrial valves market in oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ball valves

• Plug valves

• Gate valves

• Globe valves

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• MEA

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increase in oil and gas E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial valves market in oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

• Industrial valves market in oil and gas industry sizing

• Industrial valves market in oil and gas industry forecast

• Industrial valves market in oil and gas industry industry analysis





