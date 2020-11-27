New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Lingerie Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02577318/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on online lingerie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits for retailers operating in online space and changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers. In addition, cost benefits for retailers operating in online space is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online lingerie market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The online lingerie market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bras

• Panties

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing smartphone penetration along with growing E-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the online lingerie market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our online lingerie market covers the following areas:

• Online lingerie market sizing

• Online lingerie market forecast

• Online lingerie market industry analysis





