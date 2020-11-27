Converse, Indiana, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX: FFMR) announced plans to open a second Hamilton County branch of First Farmers Bank & Trust on December 14th, 2020. The 2,500 square foot branch, located at 1100 S. Peru Street in Cicero, IN, will have at least 5 employees, feature two drive up lanes, and an automated teller machine. Lobby hours will be from 9am to 4pm Monday-Thursday and 9am to 5pm on Friday. Drive up lanes will serve customers from 8am to 5pm Monday- Thursday, 8am to 6pm on Fridays, and from 9am to 12noon on Saturday. Vice President, R.J. Logan will serve as commercial lending officer and Assistant Vice President, Denny Miller will serve as the branch manager and business development officer at the location. First Farmers Bank & Trust has had a neighboring location in Tipton, IN since 1995 and in Sheridan, IN since 1997.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR First Farmers Bank & Trust can be found online at www.ffbt.com.

