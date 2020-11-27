New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Datacenter Deployment Spending Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960870/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2020-2027. Service Provider, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.2% CAGR and reach US$79 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enterprise segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Datacenter Deployment Spending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960870/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Datacenter Deployment Spending Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Service Provider

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Service Provider by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Localized by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Localized by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Mid-tier by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Mid-tier by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for High-end by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for High-end by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mega by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Mega by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for New Datacenter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for New Datacenter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Rebuild

Datacenter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Rebuild Datacenter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Datacenter Deployment Spending Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Datacenter Deployment Spending Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment

Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Datacenter Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider

and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Datacenter Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized,

Mid-tier, High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Datacenter Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter

and Rebuild Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and

Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier,

High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild

Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Datacenter Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider

and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Datacenter Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized,

Mid-tier, High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Datacenter Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter

and Rebuild Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter

Deployment Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the

Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960870/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001