New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cutter Staplers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960867/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Endo Stapler, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Stapler segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $803.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Cutter Staplers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$803.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$782.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$410.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$614.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$516.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 227-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Frankenman International Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Purple Surgical

Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960867/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cutter Staplers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Endo Stapler by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Endo Stapler by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Endo Stapler by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Open Stapler by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Open Stapler by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Stapler by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Abdominal Surgery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Abdominal Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Abdominal Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Thoracic Surgery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Thoracic Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Thoracic Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynecology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Gynecology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cutter Staplers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler, Open

Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage Type -

Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable and

Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler,

Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler, Open

Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler, Open

Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cutter Staplers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler,

Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler,

Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler,

Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler, Open

Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler, Open

Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abdominal

Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by Usage Type -

Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers by Usage

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable and

Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter

Staplers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo

Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter

Staplers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cutter

Staplers by Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo Stapler,

Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cutter Staplers

by Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Type - Endo Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cutter

Staplers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Endo

Stapler, Open Stapler and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery,

Gynecology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cutter

Staplers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cutter

Staplers by Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for Cutter Staplers by

Usage Type - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cutter

Staplers by Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001