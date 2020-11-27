With the launch of TAAT™ in Ohio currently underway, the Company is pleased to announce that the digital marketing campaign for its TryTAAT landing page has distributed approximately 13 million advertisements, with over 3.7 million ad engagements and visits to TryTAAT originating from more than 90 countries internationally despite no current advertising outside of the United States. The Company has also released new TAAT™ pack designs featuring a “Buy one, get one free” offer which will be incorporated into the Company’s rollout strategy for selling TAAT™ at retail in Ohio in its early stages.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that the launch of its flagship product TAAT™ continues in Ohio, with positive performance of digital marketing initiatives, a sustained production rate of both Beyond Tobacco™ and TAAT™, and further growth of interest in TAAT™ from both legal aged smokers as well as Ohio-based tobacco retailers. TAAT™ remains on schedule to be available for purchase in Ohio in Q4 2020. In its September 29, 2020 press release, the Company released mockups of provisional packaging designs for TAAT™ which were designed to align the product line’s appearance with incumbent brands of tobacco cigarettes. The Company has finalized the TAAT™ packaging designs for each of the Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties for the launch, which will feature a “Buy one, get one free” offer (commonly referred to as “BOGO”) to provide greater value to legal aged smokers who are early-stage purchasers of TAAT™ and encourage lengthier trials of the product at no additional cost.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco™, which is the base material of TAAT™, containing no nicotine or tobacco. Beyond Tobacco™ is characterized by its similar properties to actual tobacco such as the volume of smoke and “crackling” sound resulting from combustion, as well as a tobacco-like taste and smell created by a patent-pending refinement technique for the material. By offering legal aged smokers the choice to continue the experiences they enjoy while leaving nicotine behind, the Company is positioning TAAT™ as a direct competitor to leading brands of tobacco cigarettes.

On October 30, 2020, the Company launched a digital marketing campaign to attract traffic to TryTAAT ( http://trytaat.com ), a landing page that provides information about TAAT™ and allows legal aged smokers in the United States to request a free sample of TAAT™ in any of its varieties. As of this writing, approximately 13 million advertisements have been distributed and there have been over 3.7 million engagements with TAAT™ advertisements in this campaign. These engagements have yielded several thousand confirmed requests for mailed samples of TAAT™ to addresses in the United States. The Company intends to upwardly scale digital advertising initiatives for TAAT™ following its availability in Ohio tobacco retailers this quarter to build upon its current momentum.

Daniel A. Pasco, Chief Executive Officer of Adfuel Media Inc., a digital media service provider to the Company commented, “We have not seen consumer engagement and traction for a new product like what we have seen for TAAT™ with any other company for whom we have administered online advertising campaigns. Despite targeting advertisements for TAAT™ to strategically chosen market segments, much of the web traffic to TryTAAT appears to originate from sources other than our ads, including many direct type-ins. This suggests that the campaign is already benefiting from organic growth through personal referrals, which is one of the most powerful metrics in this industry. Although our campaigns for TAAT™ are being conducted solely in the United States at this time, we have detected traffic from more than 90 countries internationally. We are very encouraged by the results thus far and look forward to rolling out the campaign on a larger scale.”

As a result of the Company’s decision to provide a BOGO offer as part of the current TAAT™ launch, new pack designs have been created to include a voucher that can be redeemed for a complimentary pack of TAAT™ from any tobacco retailer who carries TAAT™ products. Packs with the new designs, as pictured below, are currently in production and are set to arrive at the facility of the Company’s contract manufacturing partner within the next ten days. Finished TAAT™ sticks will then be placed into the BOGO offer packs and corresponding cartons, loaded onto 1,440-carton pallets, and stored in the warehouse of the Company’s contract manufacturing partner from which the pallets will be shipped to Ohio.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32a0085-a88f-4abe-84df-76e383e045a7

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Pat Bell, Chief Operating Officer of the Company’s first distribution partner ADCO Distributors, Inc. commented, “Interest in TAAT™ has grown tremendously over the past couple of weeks. Our retail customers have been very intrigued and we are processing orders from both chain and independent tobacco retailer accounts in Ohio. Additionally, despite making no outbound efforts to solicit orders of TAAT™ outside of Ohio, several retailers from Ohio border states have sought us out and enthusiastically expressed interest in ordering TAAT™ from us. Interest in TAAT™ from tobacco retailer accounts has been unprecedented in comparison to other newly launched products that we have helped bring to market. This is evidenced by our customers' receptiveness to place advance orders for TAAT™ and their confidence in the product to be well-received by the legal aged smokers that shop in their stores. I can say that TAAT™ is the first new product that I can remember that has had this much interest before it has even hit the store shelves.”

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella said, “For any launch in the consumer packaged goods category, it is always an exciting time to concurrently build interest in the product with both your target market and the retailers from whom they will purchase the product. Because this involves a combination of B2C marketing and B2B relationship building on top of behind-the-scenes activities such as establishing a supply chain, it is important to emphasize that this process is a marathon and not a race. As our objective is to capture market share in one of the most ruthlessly competitive industries in the world, nothing can be rushed in our launch strategy because it is very important to make a compelling first impression. We have already secured purchase orders from several chain and independent tobacco retailers in Ohio, which will comprise our initial batch of retail partners for when TAAT™ will first be available at retail this quarter. From there, the focus is on growing our roster of retail partners, which will be an integral part of our KPIs going forward. At all levels, we have felt very welcomed in Ohio so far, which is something we are eager to reciprocate by offering smokers in Ohio a better product than traditional tobacco cigarettes.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ is launching in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

