TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BSI.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as chief financial officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as chief financial officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company’s internal controls.

The appointment of Mr. Ptolemy follows Mr. Paul Bozoki’s resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Bozoki for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company.

For more information, contact:

Ahmed Said

President & CEO

Blue Sky Energy Inc.

asaid@forbesenergygroup.com

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's growth and corporate strategy. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and may include statements or information regarding the appointment and resignation of officers and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking-information is subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently expected. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company’s interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE