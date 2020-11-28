The top Black Friday luxury watch deals for 2020, including Timex, Citizen Watch, Rolex and Fossil offers
Here’s a list of the best luxury watch deals for Black Friday, featuring the top discounts on Tissot, Omega, Rolex, Tag Heuer and more top brands. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Luxury Watch Deals:
- Save up to 76% on luxury watches from Rolex, TAG Heuer, Michael Kors & more premium brands at Walmart
- Save up to 75% on luxury watches from Citizen, Fossil, Michael Kors & more top brands at Belk.com
- Save up to 78% off on luxury watches from Bulova, Citizen, Tissot, Burberry, and more at WatchMaxx.com - click the link for the latest discounts on watches for men and women from leading luxury brands
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of Citizen watches at Amazon - save on best-selling Citizen nylon band watches, leather band watches & stainless steel band watches
- Save up to 88% off on best-selling Citizen watches at WatchMaxx.com - view the latest deals on Citizen’s Primo Chronograph Black Dial Black Leather Strap Men's Watch, Paradigm Silver Dial Stainless Steel Women's Watch, and more
- Save up to 66% on Citizen watches at Walmart - get the latest deals on all types of Citizen watches for men & women
- Save up to 64% on premium Rolex watches at Walmart - check live prices on a wide range of top-of-the-line Rolex watches
- Shop authentic Rolex watches for men and women at WatchMaxx.com - view live prices on Rolex watches, including best-sellers from the luxury brand’s Pearlmaster, Explorer II, and Daytona series of watches
- Save on a wide range of genuine Rolex watches at Amazon - get the best deals on Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches, Yacht-master watches, Datejust watches & more
- Save up to 55% on Timex watches at Walmart - save on Timex digital & analog watches for men & women
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Timex watches at Amazon - get the latest deals on Timex casual watches, sports watches & more
- Save up to 74% on Tissot watches at Walmart - get the best deals on Tissot quartz & chronograph watches
- Save up to 67% on a wide range of Fossil watches at Walmart - get the latest deals on Fossil watches from casual analog watches to sporty smartwatches
- Save up to 53% on Fossil watches at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Fossil dress watches, rugged watches, everyday watches & more
- Save up to 41% on Fossil watches at Fossil.com - check out the latest deals on top-rated Fossil watches & smartwatches
- Save up to 68% on best-selling Tissot watches at Amazon - check out big savings on Tissot casual & sports watches
- Save up to 39% on premium TAG Heuer watches at Walmart - get the latest deals on TAG Heuer watches for men & women
- Save up to 41% on top-rated TAG Heuer watches at Amazon - check live prices on TAG Heuer Formula 1 watches, Carrera Heritage watches, Carrera Clibre watches & more
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)