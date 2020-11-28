CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the death of her mother and 12 months of travel, Hélène Jermolajew felt a strong pull to share her experience of grief and healing. “Journeys With My Mother's Ashes: Healing Grief Through Travel” (published by Balboa Press AU) shares a story that documents her journey.

This book describes the trauma faced by a daughter who has to maneuver the pitfalls and traps after the death of her mother. She realizes that the only way toward her healing is to leave the country of her birth and travel the world taking her mother’s ashes with her. Here, she invites readers to join her on a grand tour through life, death, drama, family, healing and lots of travel.

There are many moments of both darkness and light, fun and reflection, exploration and realizations and most of all, a sense of direction to a brighter future through trusting her intuition. The journey has very few plans yet provides exactly what Jermolajew needs through trusting both a loving universe and herself.

“Those who have lost loved ones to death know how hard it is to work their way through the grieving process and many search for books written by those who have found a way through their grief,” Jermolajew says. “This is a book where they will see that not only is it possible but they are not alone because many of us have been there.”

The publication of “Journeys With My Mother's Ashes: Healing Grief Through Travel” aims for those who lost their loved ones to know that they are not alone and that there is at least one person in this world who understands them, to take away some positive thoughts about their own grief journey and that it is possible to find a way to heal and not to be stuck with the demons of grief as well as to put aside their sad thoughts and enjoy a little bit of travel through Jermolajew’s eyes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/799100-journeys-with-my-mothers-ashes

“Journeys With My Mother's Ashes: Healing Grief Through Travel”

By Hélène Jermolajew

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781504322843

E-Book | 264 pages | ISBN 9781504322881

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Hélène Jermolajew is a published poet. Some of the poems in her collection titled “Laughter, Tears and Coffee” appear in this memoir. Her favorite reading material are real stories, memoirs, biographies and self-help books amongst many others although an odd novel does find its way into her hands. She loves languages and reads for both the information in a book and the way language is used to tell a story. Her own style is conversational, she prefers to tell a casual story over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. She is the mother of two wonderful sons, grandmother to three beautiful grandchildren and has the two most incredible daughters-in-law anyone could ask for.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com