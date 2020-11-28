The latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2020, featuring all the latest Ionic, Versa 3, Versa Lite & Inspire 2 savings
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2020 are underway. Review the latest offers on Fitbit Sense, Charge 4, Versa 2 & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save up to 27% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 72% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save up to 34% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands, and accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
- Save on the Fitbit Versa 2 & 3-month Fitbit Premium plan Fitbit.com - new users can get 3-months free Fitbit Premium plan with the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
- Save up to 41% on the latest Fitbit Charge 4, 3 & 2 activity trackers at Walmart - check the latest savings on Fitbit Charge 4,3,2, HR activity trackers & Charge accessories
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit Charge fitness trackers at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, Charge 3, and 2 activity trackers and bands
- Save on the brand new Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Sense health watch and Fitbit Premium plan at Fitbit.com - comes with free Fitbit Premium plan for 6 months for new users
- Save on Fitbit Inspire & Inspire 2 HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker at Walmart
- Save up to $120 on the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Premium membership plan at Fitbit.com - the latest Fitbit Inspire 2 activity tracker comes with 12 months Fitbit Premium for free
- Save up to $192 on Fitbit Alta series at Walmart - see the latest deals for the Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Alta and their accessories
- Save on Fitbit Alta wristbands at Walmart - Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit’s slimmest design yet - all day, during workouts and beyond
- Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
