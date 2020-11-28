Shark deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including Shark robot vacuums, cordless sticks and steam mop offers
Here’s a round-up of all the latest Shark deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with the best sales on Shark vacuum cleaners, steam mops and robot vacuums. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Shark Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Shark cordless & robot vacuums, VACMOPs and steam mops at Walmart - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Shark vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums & steam mops at Amazon - check live prices on Shark ION robot vacuums, steam mops, cordless vacuums & upright vacuums like the Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket
- Save up to 57% on top-rated Shark vacuums and mops at Target - check out the latest savings on Shark upright, corded & robot vacuums & steam mops
- Save up to $180 on Shark robot vacuums, cordless sticks & steam mops at SharkClean.com - check the latest savings available on upright, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners at Shark’s online store
- Save up to 43% on Shark vacuums at ABT.com - featuring the latest deals on Shark Navigator, Rotator, Rocket & Apex vacuums
- Save up to 30% on Shark VACMOP cordless hard floor vacuum mops at Walmart - including deals on VACMOP Pro and VACMOPs bundled with Disposable VACMOP Pads and cleaners
- Save up to $130 on the latest Shark VACMOP vacuum mops & cleaning accessories at Amazon
Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals:
Best Shark Cordless Vacuum Deals:
- Save up to 38% on Shark cordless vacuums at Walmart - check the latest prices on the IONFlex, Navigator, APEX DuoClean, and other top-rated Shark cordless vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 57% off on a wide range of Shark cordless vacuum models at Target - click the link to see the latest savings on UltraCyclone Pro, VACMOP, WANDVAC, Vertex Duoclean, and more
- Save up to 43% on Shark cordless vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals on Shark Rocket, Shark VM252, Shark Navigator, & more
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for even more active savings. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)