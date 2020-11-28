Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vitamix deals for 2020, including Vitamix blender and FoodCycler offers



Find all the best Vitamix deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring all the top Vitamix A3500, 7500, 5200 and more blender savings. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Vitamix Deals:

Best Blender Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to enjoy more active discounts. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)