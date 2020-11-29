Cyber Monday 2020 deals researchers have tracked the best Samsonite deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including discounts on Samsonite Omni and Valise
Compare the latest Samsonite deals for Cyber Monday, including best-selling Samsonite luggage, carry-on and suitcase offers. Find the full selection of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Samsonite Deals:
- Save up to 80% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 51% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Samsonite.com - includes different sizes, and colors
- Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Amazon - includes Hardside Spinner Set, Hardside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage, and Softside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage
- Up to 50% off + extra 30% off on Samsonite suitcases at Samsonite.com - deals available on carry ons, checked luggage, hardside luggage, spinner luggage & more
- Up to 60% off Samsonite backpacks & bags at Samsonite.com - check Samsonite’s Black Friday preview deals on backpacks, duffel bags, laptop backpacks & more
- Up to 60% off on Samsonite luggage accessories at Samsonite.com - check Samsonite’s Black Friday preview deals on leather travel bags, passport wallets, toiletry kits & more
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $125 on Away suitcases, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
- Save up to 80% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save up to 82% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Delsey, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to 52% on luggage at Target.com - includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of luggage and luggage sets at Belk.com - choose from carry-ons, spinners, and checked hardside and softside luggage
- Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggage & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggage available in a wide range of sizes
- Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
- Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
- Save up to 65% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)