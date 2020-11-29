Save on DJ controller and equipment deals at the Cyber Monday 2020 sale, including the top PreSonus and Pioneer sales
Cyber Monday DJ controller and equipment deals have landed. Compare the best savings on top-rated turntables and DJ controllers. Explore the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best DJ Equipment Deals:
- Save up to $600 on Pioneer DJ controllers, systems, mixers, headphones & studio monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of Pioneer DJ equipment
- Save up to 57% on CHAUVET, Pioneer DJ, Hercules & more DJ controllers at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of highly-rated DJ controllers
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of DJ equipment at Native-Instruments.com- check live prices on TRAKTOR Pro 3 and LE 3 DJ software, audio interface, remix sets, KONTROL DJ controllers & more digital DJing essentials
- Save up to 20% on a wide range of Pioneer DJ audio equipment at Amazon - check live prices on Pioneer Pro DJ bundles, dj controllers, studio monitors, mixers, and more
- Save on Native Instruments TRAKTOR DJ controllers are at Native-Instruments.com - check latest deals on TRAKTOR KONTROL S4, S3 & S8, F1, X1, Z1 & Z2 and more DJ controllers
- Save up to 20% on top-selling DJ controllers at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on Numark Party Mix, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 200 & Pioneer DJ DJ controller sets
- Save up to 54% off on a top-rated turntables at Walmart - click the link for live prices on Victrola, Crosley, Audio-Technica & more Bluetooth and automatic turntables
- Save up to 53% on turntables from Audio Technica, Victrola, Crosley & more at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Bluetooth turntables and wireless belt drive vinyl record players
- Save up to 30% on PreSonus audio equipment at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on PreSonus AudioBox, professional controllers, recording mixers, studio monitors, and more
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale to enjoy more active deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)