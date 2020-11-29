Save on baby monitor deals at the Cyber Monday sale, including Infant Optics, VTech, Cocoon Cam and more offers
Find all the top baby monitor deals for Cyber Monday 2020, together with the latest top-selling video, Wi-Fi, and smart baby monitor deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Baby Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 65% on baby monitors from Motorola, Cocoon Cam, and more top brands at Walmart - includes deals on WiFi baby monitors with night vision and 1080p cameras
- Save up to 36% on baby monitors from top brands like Infant Optics, VTech, and more at Amazon - check the latest prices of audio and video baby monitors including models with WiFi connectivity and auto night vision
- Save up to 33% on baby monitors from brands like Infant Optics, VTech, Motorola, and more on buybuyBABY.com - click the link to see the latest deals on audio and video baby monitors including products by Angelcare and Levana that feature Breathing Monitoring options
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of baby monitors at Walmart - check live prices on well-loved brands, including VTech and Motorola
- Save up to 77% on digital video baby monitors from brands that include VTech, Infant Optics, and Seneo at Walmart - check the latest prices on digital video baby monitors with extra features such as infrared night vision, WiFi connectivity, and pan & tilt
- Save on Owlet Smart Baby Monitor products at Walmart - click the link to see updated prices on the best-selling Owlet Smart Sock3 including the Owlet Cam and Owlet Monitor Duo bundle
- Save up to $75 on Owlet Smart Sock and Baby Monitors at Amazon - click the link to see updated prices on this smart baby gadget that can show baby’s important vital signs via a smartphone app
- Save up to $75 on Owlet Smart Sock 3 and Video Baby Monitor at buybuyBABY.com - check the latest prices on the best-selling Owlet Smart Sock wearable baby monitor including the Owlet Monitor Duo and the Dream Lab sleep program
Best Baby Deals:
- Save up to 53% off on a wide selection of baby gear at Walmart - find the latest deals on car seats, strollers, bassinets, activity centers, bouncers & rockers, carriers, playmats, and more
- Save up to $135 on Graco baby strollers, car seats & more baby gear at GracoBaby.com - click the link to see updated prices on best Pack 'n Play® playards and other top-rated Graco cribs, strollers, and car seats
- Save up to 42% on baby gear including car seats, strollers, clothing & essentials at Amazon - check live prices on clothing, bedding, baby care items and accessories
- Save up to $105 on baby strollers, car seats, cribs & more at buybuyBABY.com - including deals on Fisher Price, Carter’s and Disney
- Save on a wide range of Burt’s Bees baby items at BurtsBees.com - click the link for latest deals on baby ointment, lotion, creams, and bath bundles from Burt’s Bees
- Shop baby swings, bassinets, playards & more at 4moms.com - click the link to see the latest prices on baby stuff like the mamaRoo4, rockaRoo, mamaRoo sleep bassinet, and more
