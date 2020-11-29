Check our summary of all the latest designer & luxury handbag deals for Cyber Monday, including deals on Michael Kors, CHANEL, COACH & more
Cyber Monday handbag deals for 2020 are finally here. Find the latest discounts on luxury and designer handbags from COACH, CHANEL, Michael Kors and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Handbag Deals:
- Save up to 85% off on handbags from top designer brands like COACH, CHANEL, & Michael Kors at Walmart - see the latest deals on satchels, shoulder bags, tote bags, crossbody bags, & more from leading luxury brands
- Save up to 78% on top-rated handbags from top brands including Michael Kors, COACH, Anne Klein & more at Belk.com - click the link for latest deals on a wide selection of tote bags, shoulder bags, satchels, crossbody bags and more
- Save up to 59% off on designer handbags from Michael Kors, COACH & CHANEL at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of luxury handbags from tote handbags, satchel handbags, crossbody handbags to top-handle handbags
- Save up to 50% on women’s handbags at DSW.com - check the latest deals on crossbody bags, totes and leather bags from top brands
- Save up to 76% on a wide range of Coach handbags at CoachOutlet.com - shop the latest deals on Coach crossbody bags, carryalls, satchels, backpacks & canvas bags
- Save up to 53% on Coach handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches & more at Amazon
- Save up to 58% on Coach fragrances, handbags & accessories at Walmart - check the latest savings on Coach including men’s eau de toilette and women’s floral eau de parfum perfumes
- Save up to 70% on best-selling designer handbags from Brahmin, Michael Kors, COACH & more at Belk.com - check the best deals on satchels, tote bags, crossbody bags, hobo bags, shoulder bags and more
- Save up to 70% on shoulder bags, tote bags, crossbody bags, satchels & more from Michael Kors at Belk.com - see the latest deals on best-selling Michael Kors handbags available in small to large sizes
- Save on luxury handbags from iconic brand CHANEL at Amazon - click the link for live prices on a wide range of Chanel handbags featuring the brand’s iconic quilted design
In need of some more deals? Click here to see the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)