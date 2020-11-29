Cyber Monday electric scooter deals for 2020 are finally live, explore the best Cyber Monday electric kick, commuter & more scooter savings listed below
Here’s our round-up of all the latest electric scooter deals for Cyber Monday, together with the best sales on Razor E300, E200, E100 and more. View the latest deals using the links below.
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to $500 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
- Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
- Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart - click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
- Save on electric scooters at Overstock.com - check live prices on electric scooters from top brands, including Costway, MotoTec, and XPRIT
- Save up to 66% on electric kick scooters from top brands including Razor, GOTRAX, Segway & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric kick scooters for kids and adults
- Save up to 20% on best-selling electric commuting scooters at Walmart - check live prices on GOTRAX, Razor, Xiaomi and more electric commuting scooters from top brands
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of Razor E100 electric scooters at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E100 electric scooters including Glow, Black Label, Power Core and Motorized 24V types
- Save on Razor E200 electric scooters, chargers, batteries & tires at Walmart - check live prices on E200 electric scooters and accessories from Razor
- Save up to 58% on Razor E300 electric scooters & bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E300 electric motorized rechargeable scooters
