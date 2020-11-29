Save on a wide range of web hosting deals at the Cyber Monday 2020 sale, including the best Hostinger & HostGator savings
Cyber Monday 2020 researchers are monitoring the latest hosting deals for Cyber Monday, including all the latest sales on shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS, dedicated servers and more. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best Web Hosting Deals:
- Save up to 60% on Bluehost shared hosting plans at Bluehost.com - includes free domain registration, SSL certificate, webmail, and easy WordPress installation
- Save 75% off on SiteGround new annual shared hosting plans (starts November 27th)
- Save up to 90% on Hostinger’s web hosting plans at Hostinger.com - Premium web hosting + free domain starts at $1.89. Get a further 10% discount with the coupon BLACKFRIDAY
- Save up to 30% off on WP Engine plans and get 5 months free at WPEngine.com - with the discount code cyberwpe30 (applied when you click the link)
- Save up to 75% off on HostGator website hosting plans at HostGator.com- host websites for as low as 2.75 USD/month through HostGator’s Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans with unmetered bandwidth, free SSL, and domain registration
- Save up to 75% on Liquid Web’s top-rated Nexcess Managed WordPress at Nexcess.net - the Nexcess platform ensures your WordPress site performs at optimal levels at all times
- Save up to 40% on Cloudways managed WordPress hosting plans at Cloudways.com - plans include 24/7/365 support, dedicated firewalls, auto-healing, automated backups, and more
- Save up to 60% on Bluehost’s new managed WordPress hosting plans at Bluehost.com - choose from Bluehost’s Build, Grow, and Scale managed WordPress hosting plans
- Save up to 30% on the top-selling Squarespace Business Plan at Squarespace.com - includes free domain, SSL certificate, and e-commerce tools to start selling online fast
- Save on Wix Business and eCommerce multi-year plans at Wix.com - Wix features hundreds of templates, unlimited pages, top grade hosting and more
- Save up to 63% on DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans at DreamHost.com - all DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans include one-click staging, unlimited webmail, 24/7 support, and more
Want some more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)