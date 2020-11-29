Here’s a comparison of the latest Fitbit Versa 3 & 2 watch deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including offers on Versa Lite



Here’s our guide to the best Fitbit Versa 2 & 3 deals for Cyber Monday, together with offers on Fitbit Versa Lite. Browse the best deals by clicking the links below.



Best Fitbit Versa Deals:

Best Fitbit Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale to compare even more live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.



Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)