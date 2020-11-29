Check out our comparison of the top Apple iPad deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including all the top deals on the 10.2-inch iPad in 64GB & 128GB storage options



Cyber Monday Apple iPad tablet deals are finally here. Find the top savings on the iPad mini, 10.2-inch iPad (8th Gen) and 2020 release of the iPad Air and iPad Pro in 128GB, 64GB, and 256GB storage configurations. Links to the latest deals are listed below.





Best iPad Deals:





Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals to view more active discounts. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.





About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)