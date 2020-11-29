The top Cyber Monday microwave deals for 2020, including countertop, above the range & more microwave discounts
Cyber Monday microwave deals for 2020 are live. Compare the best savings on Panasonic, Kenmore, Toshiba and more. Access the full selection of deals listed below.
Best Microwave Deals:
- Save up to 53% on microwaves from top brands like Hamilton Beach, Panasonic, Sharp & LG at Walmart - check the latest deals on countertop microwave ovens, air fryer ovens, and more
- Save up to 40% on best-selling microwave ovens at Amazon - check live prices on digital, countertop, and stainless steel microwave ovens by Toshiba, BLACK+DECKER, Kenmore & more at Amazon
- Save up to 37% on a wide range of Panasonic microwave ovens at Walmart - click the link for the live deals on Panasonic microwaves with 0.8/ 1.2/ 1.3/ 1.6/ 2.2 Cu. Ft. capacity
- Save up to 44% on a wide range of microwave ovens at Target.com - check the latest savings on microwave ovens from top-rated brands including Panasonic, Oster BLACK+DECKER, and LG
- Save on top-rated Breville microwave ovens at Breville.com - check the latest deals on Breville’s Combi Wave, Smooth Wave, and Compact Wave microwave ovens
- Save up to 48% on LG, Whirlpool, GE, Panasonic & more microwave brands at Abt.com - check live prices on countertop, built-in, and over-the-counter microwave ovens
- Save up to $20 on Toshiba microwave ovens at Amazon - check the hottest deals on Toshiba microwaves with Eco mode and smart sensor capabilities
