Here’s a comparison of the best Squarespace and Wix deals for Cyber Monday 2020, featuring savings on more website builders and hosting plans



Here’s our round-up of the best Wix and Squarespace deals for Cyber Monday 2020, together with the top sales on more site builders and web hosting subscriptions. Check out the best deals listed below.

Latest Squarespace & Wix deals:

More Web Hosting Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)