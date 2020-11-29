Cyber Monday deals researchers at Saver Trends identify the best HP laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2020, featuring deals on HP Spectre & Specter x360, Pavilion, Envy and Elite
Cyber Monday 2020 deals researchers have shared the latest HP laptop deals for Cyber Monday, including the latest savings on best-selling HP convertible and ultra-slim laptops. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best HP Laptop Deals:
- Save up to $200 off on HP laptops including the Spectre, Envy, Pavilion series at HP.com - including sales on HP Envy, Pavilion & Spectre models
- Save up to 61% on top-rated HP laptops at Walmart - check the latest deals on 2-in-1, touch laptops, chromebooks, gaming laptops & more
- Save up to $350 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com - 13, 14 & 15 inch models available with the latest specs including intel i7 processors
- Save up to $1,123 off on HP Elitebooks at HP.com - check out the latest deals on the HP EliteBook 840, HP EliteBook 850, HP Elite Dragonfly, and more top-rated laptops
- Save up to $250 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops at Walmart - click the link for live prices on top-rated laptops from the HP Spectre series
- Save on a wide range of HP laptops at Amazon - featuring popular models including HP Pavilion laptops & Chromebooks
- Save up to $200 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring popular models such as the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
- Save up to 34% off on best-selling laptops from HP at OfficeDepot.com - click the link for live prices on HP Pavilion, HP Stream, HP Elitebook, and HP Envy series of laptop computer models
More HP Deals:
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale to enjoy hundreds more live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)