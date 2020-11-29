Check out our summary of the top Away deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top offers on interior organizers, bags & more
Cyber Monday Away deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the latest discounts on Away travel bags & suitcases. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Away Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $125 on Away suitcase, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
- Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
- Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
- Save $40 off The Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set includes The Hanging Toiletry Bag, The Large Shoe Cube & The Insider Packing Cubes
- Save $40 off The Extra Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set include The Large Toiletry Bag, The Small Shoe Cube, and The Jewelry Box.
- Save up to $125 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at AwayTavel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Save up to $45 the latest Away Travel suitcases at AwayTavel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases, special kids suitcases, and suitcase sets
- Save on Away Travel bags at AwayTravel.com - check out Away’s tote bags, backpacks, duffle bags & more
- Shop Away’s suitcase organisers at AwayTravel.com - Away’s interior organizers range includes toiletry bags, tech cases, packing cubes & more
- Save on Away’s Carry-On line at AwayTravel.com - includes a wide variety of materials, sizes, and colors to choose from
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $125 on Away suitcases, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
- Save up to 80% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save up to 82% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Delsey, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to 52% on luggage at Target.com - includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
In need of some more deals? Click here to see the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)