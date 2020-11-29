Microsoft Surface Pro touchscreen laptop deals for Cyber Monday, including Surface Pro 4, 6, 5, 7 and X offers
Cyber Monday sales researchers at Deal Stripe have rated the latest Surface Pro deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including discounts on Microsoft’s top-rated 2-in-1 Surface Pro range. Shop the latest deals using the links below.
Best Surface Pro Deals:
- Save up to 37% on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets at Walmart - check out the latest savings on Surface Pro X, 7, 6 & 4
- Save up to 40% on Surface Pro & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
- Save up to 40% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 devices at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7, 6, 5, 4 and Pro X
- Save up to 27% on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Walmart - check live prices on Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5, and Intel Core i3 models
- Save up to $430 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptops at Amazon - check the latest savings on Surface Pro 7 laptops with 128-512GB hard drive and 8GB RAM
- Save up to $510 on Microsoft Surface Pro X tablets at Walmart - deals include Windows 10 Home, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 and 128 GB/ 256GB SSD
- Save up to $295 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablets at Walmart - check available Surface Pro bundle deals
- Save up to 46% on Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and compatible accessories at Walmart - check the latest deals on Surface Pro 4 tablets available in up to 1TB SSD storage, portable keyboards, cases, and more
- Save up to $230 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and earlier models at OfficeDepot.com - includes deals on the Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, and Surface Pro 4, plus discounts on Surface Pro accessories
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices and accessories at Walmart - save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to $550 on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 44% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to 37% on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart - check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Go, Surface Book, and more
- Save up to $329 on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets, cables, and accessories at OfficeDepot.com - includes deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Go
- Save up to 50% off on Microsoft Surface Duo phones at ATT.com - check live prices on Microsoft Surface Duo phones available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacity
