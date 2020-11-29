List of the best Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top offers on Apple iPhone 12, 11 & SE and Samsung Galaxy S20
Compare the latest Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top Pixel 5, Galaxy Note20, Apple Watch 5 & Apple iPad deals. View the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2, including buy one, get $150 off other deals
- Save up to $250 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches, including buy one, get $250 off other deals
- Save up to $250 on Apple Watch SE bundles at Verizon - plus save up to $700 on a wide range of Apple iPhone models at Verizon
- Save up to $400 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com - check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
- Get an iPad 10.2 inch for $99 at Verizon.com - when you buy one of Verizon’s best iPhones. Save up to $700 on a wide range of Verizon’s latest iPhone models
- Save up to $400 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon - check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save on a wide range of Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro headphones, charging cases & accessories at Verizon- check the deals on the latest Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and more charging cases and accessories
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of headphones at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on wireless, Bluetooth, and noise cancelling headphones
- Save up to $400 on iPad mini models at Verizon.com - the latest deals on the portable Apple iPad mini 5 and mini 4 tablets in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
