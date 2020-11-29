List of the best Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top offers on Apple iPhone 12, 11 & SE and Samsung Galaxy S20

Compare the latest Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top Pixel 5, Galaxy Note20, Apple Watch 5 & Apple iPad deals. View the full selection of deals in the list below.

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:





Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:



Best Verizon iPhone Deals:



Best Verizon Fios Deals:



Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals to view more live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)