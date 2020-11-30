Burlington, Canada, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXYZ Tailored Router Solutions™ is excited to announce the new AXYZ Innovator Router to their line-up of CNC machines. This entry-level industrial CNC router replaces the legacy Z-Series model, offering a significant increase in performance while including a robust construction and high precision accuracy that AXYZ machines are known for, all at a cost-effective price.

FULL-SCALE CAPABILITY IN A SMALLER PACKAGE

The AXYZ Innovator is available in two standard sizes, 4’ x 4’ (1.2m x 1.2m) and 5’ x 8’ (1.5m x 2.4m), with a gantry clearance of 6” (152mm). Compact in size, the machine is powerful enough to cut Aluminum, Plastics, and Hardwoods creating higher quality finishes and short lead times.

Popular industries and benefits:

Educational Institutions – a new curriculum option is offered for basic CNC training

Sign & Graphics Shops – easily processes 2D/3D signs in woods, metals, and plastics

Prototyping Shops – takes the guesswork out of projects with simple prototyping jobs

Woodworking Shops – versatile enough to fabricate all types of wood for furniture, shopfitting, scenery production, and more

NEW STANDARD FEATURES

The Innovator has been engineered to include the following new features:

A heavy-duty frame with cast gantry legs for added rigidity Integrated servo motors replacing stepper servos for smoother motion and higher speeds Premium helical racks offering a new level of cut quality Designed to be more easily upgradable for option installations in the future

OPTIONAL EXCLUSIVE 3 POSITION TOOL CHANGER



The Innovator comes standard with option ready installation packages so you can grow your machine along with your business. The exclusive 3 position tool changer, available for the first time for all Innovator machines, saves valuable time by keeping the machine running continuously without the need for operator input. At the same time, the automated cover protects the toolholders from getting contaminated, reducing maintenance and downtime.

QUESTIONS?

Get in touch with your local AXYZ Sales Rep by completing the online contact form. To see a variety of router options, parts, and accessories, visit CNCShop.com and take advantage of the latest promotion.

AXYZ Tailored Router Solutions™, part of AAG, is a leading global manufacturer of CNC routers. With more than 30 years of experience, AYXZ has built and installed thousands of CNC machines for industries including Sign & Graphics, Construction, Aerospace, Automotive, Furniture & Cabinetry, Packaging, Marine, Medical, Energy, and Education.

AXYZ Automation Group: Email: smattine@axyz.com

Phone: 905-634-4940, Ext 228

