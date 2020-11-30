Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals for 2020 have arrived, compare all the top Cyber Monday Roomba, Shark IQ, Shark ION, Samsung & more discounts below
Cyber Monday experts have identified the latest robot vacuum deals for Cyber Monday 2020, featuring savings on the Roborock S6 and S5, eufy BoostIQ, Neato BotVac, Shark ION and IQ, Roomba 900, i, and e series, and more robot vacuums. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Robot Vacuum Deals:
- Save up to 69% on robot vacuums by Shark IQ, iRobot Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, Neato, ILIFE & eufy and more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of robot vacuums with Wi-Fi connectivity
- Save up to $380 on select Roomba robot vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba i3, 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops
- Save up to 71% off on robot vacuum cleaners at Target - check the latest deals on robot vacuum cleaners from bObsweep, Ecovacs, iRobot & more
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE
- Save up to 46% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to $200 on Roomba robot vacuums & robot mops at Target - save on iRobot smart cleaning products including the Roomba 675, e5, Braava Jet 230 robot mop & more
- Save up to $75 on Shark robot vacuums at Sharkclean.com - check the latest savings on Shark IQ, ION and VACMOP PRO models, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and home mapping features
- Save up to 77% on the Shark IQ robot vacuum and other Shark robot vacuums at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals for the Shark IQ plus discounts on compatible replacement kits and accessories
- Save up to 50% on Shark robot vacuums at Target - check the latest deals on Shark’s top-rated robot vacuum models, including the IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum and IQ R100 Robot Vacuum
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums at Ecovacs.com - check the latest savings on the Deebot Ozmo 920, U2 Pro, T8, and more models
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Neato robot vacuums at Walmart - click the link for live prices on the Neato Botvac D7, D5, and D6 WiFi-connected robot vacuum models
- Save up to 52% off on eufy robot vacuum cleaners and replacement parts at Walmart - check live prices on the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, and more models from eufy by Anker
- Save up to $240 on Roborock robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - check the latest prices on top-rated Roborock S6, S5 & S4 robot vacuums
- Save up to 42% on Neato Botvac robot vacuums at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Neato D4, D6 & D7 connected robotic vacuum cleaners with LaserSmart technology, zone cleaning & multi-floor mapping
- Save up to 40% on eufy BoostIQ Robovac cleaners at Amazon - save on top-rated robot vacuums with 1300Pa to 2000Pa suction power and triple filter systems
- Save up to 50% on Samsung POWERbot robot vacuums at Amazon - check live prices on robotic vacuums with self-cleaning brushes, onboard cameras, intelligent power control and recharge & resume features
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale for hundreds more active deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)