NMD Pharma Moves Corporate Headquarters to INCUBA to Support Future Growth





Aarhus, Denmark, 30 November 2020 – NMD Pharma A/S, a biotech company leading in the development of novel therapeutics for neuromuscular disorders, today announces that it has moved its corporate headquarters to INCUBA A/S, one of Denmark’s leading research parks for ambitious companies in the healthcare, cleantech and IT sectors.

This state-of-the-art facility will be the hub for NMD Pharma’s operations and will provide the Company with the necessary capacity to support its future growth plans as it continues to develop its pipeline of novel first-in-class therapies for severe neuromuscular disorders. NMD Pharma’s offices were previously located close to Aarhus University, where the Company was established in 2015.

Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Office of NMD Pharma, commented “Moving into INCUBA marks a significant milestone in our development and is testament to the rapid growth that NMD Pharma has experienced in recent times. INCUBA will provide the ideal conditions for our future growth with a great opportunity for collaboration in a community of like-minded scientists and entrepreneurs.”

Arne Vesterdal, Director at INCUBA A/S, added “INCUBA provides companies with the opportunity to develop their businesses in a dynamic and collaborative environment amongst a range of innovative companies at the forefront of their field. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading team operating in an area of unmet medical need and we’re delighted to welcome them to the growing INCUBA community”.

NMD Pharma is the world’s only company focused on developing small molecule inhibitors of skeletal muscle specific ClC-1 ion channels and has deep expertise in neuromuscular disease and electrophysiology. NMD Pharma’s most advanced development programme, NMD670, recently entered a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in The Netherlands to test the safety and efficacy in myasthenia gravis.

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S, is a private biotech company leading in the development of novel first-in-class therapies for severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was incorporated as a spin-off from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2015 and was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in-vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. NMD Pharma received seed financing from Novo Seeds, Lundbeckfonden Emerge and Capnova in 2016, and in 2018 raised a €38 million Series A financing, led by new investor INKEF Capital, together with new investor Roche Venture Fund and existing investors Novo Seeds and Lundbeckfonden Emerge.

Find out more about us online at http://www.nmdpharma.com/ .

About INCUBA

INCUBA A/S, is the leading Science Park within healthcare, IT and cleantech in Denmark. INCUBA is home to 200 companies located across the three clusters. The healthcare cluster is in extension of Aarhus University Hospital, the largest hospital in Denmark and named one of the best in Europe. INCUBA provide innovative companies with ideal growth conditions by providing facilities, networking, sparring and contact to research and business. INCUBA strive to be the significant link between research, education, and business. The purpose is to contribute to a better, faster, and more efficient business development of knowledge-intensive growth companies and startups.

Contacts

NMD Pharma A/S

Thomas Holm Pedersen, CEO

E-mail: contact@nmdpharma.com

Tel: +45 30739514