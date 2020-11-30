DALLAS, TX, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makeup Artist turned Master Mindset Life Coach, Shanesha Scott, has announced the launch of her life coaching business, Beauty 4RM Ashes, LLC.

As a licensed Master Mindset Life Coach, Scott has embarked on a mission to provide women with the knowledge and understanding to be intentional. She said, “Too many of us go through life taking it as it comes. However, if we want to be successful, we have to be intentional in every area of our life.

Consequently, Scott’s primary focus is on helping clients move forward without dwelling too much on the past. She specializes in helping clients stop negative self-talk and empower their thinking using Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), shifting root beliefs that lead to suffering using Rational Emotive Behavior Techniques (REBT), helping clients develop emotional intelligence to cope with stress, make better decisions and accomplish goals and helping to restore confidence.

For those desiring to get unstuck and develop a positive mindset, Beauty 4RM Ashes offers a number of pricing plans starting from $27. The plans include the Confident You Email package for those looking to boost their confidence, a Queendom Course designed to help clients unleash their potential, a 30 Days til Renewal package for those who want to renew their mind and the, 90 Days: New You signature program. The latter is a 12-week program that focuses on the beauty of the individual and includes weekly activities that focus on self-love and accountability, 1 weekly video or phone session, and access to Facebook Group and a free ‘Manifest Your Dreams’ eBook.



For Scott, life coaching is not just a profession. According to her, ‘It is my soul’s purpose.’ When asked about her motivation for pursuing a career as a life coach, she explained: “People have always felt comfortable talking to me and asking me for advice. I started being able to use my gifts over the last 10 years as a makeup artist. The beautiful women I serviced would talk about their trials and tribulations and I would give them advice when asked. In 2017, life took a turn for the worst after tragically losing my nephew, Khalil. I did not have the passion to do makeup anymore. After much needed soul searching, I decided to get my certification as a Life Coach in 2020.”



Scott’s passion for helping others is evident in her phone sessions and the content of her self-development courses. What’s more is that she offers guidance that is expert, professional and caring. For further information or to engage the services offered by Beauty 4RM Ashes, visit https://www.beauty4rmashes.org or call 800-9063404.

