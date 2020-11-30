Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for nine months of 2020 amounted to 88.5 million EUR – 7.6 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 82.3 million EUR).

The net profit for the first nine months of 2020 was 3.1 million EUR (the net loss for the nine months of 2019 was 0.4 milion EUR).

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment