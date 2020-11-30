France, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of EHS management software, is pleased to announce its partnership with VP&White - a major European consultancy providing Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) software implementations and support.

For the past 11 years, VP&White has established itself in the European market as a leading EHS solutions implementations provider, working with over 120 clients, and successfully conducting over 400 implementations. Cority and VP&White have been working together on significant projects over the past several years, including offering support to a world-famous luxury goods manufacturing company, multinational automotive manufacturer, major telecoms provider, a large global construction company, amongst others.

The partnership with Cority will bring clients an additional level of business expertise on EHS and CSR reporting, including support for digital transformation, data migrations, training, management of change, and application management. In addition, this partnership further extends Cority’s ability to serve its growing list of global clients through the end-to-end digitization process.

“VP&White has a strong reputation in the market for providing excellent support and services to major multinational companies in France and wider Europe. We are thrilled to deepen our existing partnership to continue to provide long-term, efficient, and effective support to our current and future enterprise-level clients,” said Tjeerd Hendel-Blackford, International Sales Manager, Cority. “The Cority team already works hand-in-hand with VP&White consultants on a number of projects and the interactions are always mutually beneficial for our teams and global clients. Our solid, expert-led joint approach brings guaranteed success to client projects and we look forward to extending our joint services into CSR initiatives.”

“We strive to bring the best solutions to our customers, and our partnership with Cority allows us to complement our EHSQ offering with a market-leading solution,” said Nicolas Perrin, Director at VP&White. “We believe that the best-in-class capabilities of Cority’s solution will be an asset in addressing EHSQ issues and are confident that the close collaboration between the teams will guarantee success for our customers.”

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 35 years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of nearly 400 experts serve more than 1,300 clients in 100 countries. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About VP&White

VP&White specialize in the implementation of full web solutions to optimize operational performance. Since 2006, VP&White have been offering reliable and scalable digital solutions tailored to customers’ needs. From offices in Paris and Lyon, the team of experts in CSR, QHSE, Risk Management, Real Estate and Operational Performance has completed over 400 projects in more than 10 countries across Europe and North America. For more information about VP&White, please visit www.vpwhite.com

Cority Software Inc. media@cority.com