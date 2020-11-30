On 30 November 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo was held.



All shareholders who participated at the General Meeting voted in advance in writing by filling in General Voting Ballots.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Grigeo adopted the following decision:

- to elect the audit firm UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal entity code 111473315, registered office: Jasinskio g. 16B, Vilnius, for the Company's year 2020 and 2021 consolidated and separate financial statements audit.

- to determine that the audit services would be paid at the price agreed by the parties, but not more than EUR 38,800 (thirty-eight thousand eight hundred euros) excluding VAT for the audit of the Company's consolidated and separate financial statements for one financial year, indexing (increasing) the fee for the year 2021 audit, without changing its scope, by 2%.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801