Disclosure under Rule 2.10(c) of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (Urban&Civic plc)

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited (IW&I) provided a non-binding letter of intent to The Wellcome Trust Limited for 14,065,837 ordinary shares of Urban&Civic plc.

On 17th November 2020, in accordance with Rule 2.10(c) of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, we announced that following the sale of 1,494,866 Urban&Civic plc shares during the period 6th November 2020 and 16th November 2020, the non-binding Letter of Intent now applied to 12,570,971 Urban&Civic plc shares.

Further to the above IW&I now announces that, following the sale of 10,500 Urban&Civic plc shares on the 27th November 2020, the non-binding Letter of Intent now applies to 12,560,471 Urban&Civic plc shares.